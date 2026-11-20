🚨A pipe bomb was discovered burning beneath a Route 287 overpass in Piscataway

🚨State Police identified a 67-year-old Piscataway man as a suspect

🚨The discovery shut down both directions of the highway for several hours.

PISCATAWAY — It was a small pipe bomb that caused the closure of Route 287 for several hours on Thursday afternoon.

State Police said reports of a suspicious package and smoke coming from a small pile of burning leaves under an overpass near Exit 9 (River Road) around 1:50 p.m. brought the Piscataway Fire Department to the scene.

Firefighters discovered the pipe bomb while putting out the fire, leading State Police to close the highway in both directions as a precaution.

Pipe bomb was capable of being detonated

The State Police bomb squad determined that the pipe bomb could have been detonated but was not large enough to affect the structural integrity of the overpass.

The northbound lanes reopened first, followed by the southbound lanes just before 4 p.m. Drivers looking to get around the closure exited the highway, causing delays on surrounding local roads.

Piscataway man faces multiple charges

An investigation led State Police to identify Joseph Colucci, 67, of Piscataway, as a suspect.

A court-authorized search warrant at a residence on Wyckoff Avenue led to the discovery of items that could be used to make explosive devices. Police seized those materials along with several electronic devices.

Colucci was charged with second-degree aggravated arson, second-degree possession of a destructive device for an unlawful purpose, third-degree possession of a destructive device, third-degree arson, fourth-degree recklessly risking widespread injury or damage, and fourth-degree certain persons not to possess a weapon.

He was held at the Middlesex County Jail pending a detention hearing.

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