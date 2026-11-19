🚨The woman's dog did not survive the crash in Brick

🚨Prosecutors say an 80-year-old driver left without stopping

🚨 The injured woman made it home before calling 911

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A woman walking her dog was struck by a car Wednesday afternoon, killing her dog and leaving her injured. The 80-year-old driver did not stop after the crash, according to the Ocean County prosecutor.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says the 58-year-old woman was walking along Princeton Avenue near First Avenue around 5:50 p.m. in a "designated pedestrian area."

The driver of a blue 2022 or newer Subaru BRZ sedan did not stop to help the woman or notify law enforcement, Billhimer said.

Driver identified in Brick hit-and-run

The driver was identified as Vincent DeBari of Point Pleasant Borough.

He was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury in connection with a motor vehicle. He was taken into custody at his home and charged via summons pending an appearance in Ocean County Superior Court.

The woman's dog did not survive the crash, according to Billhimer.

The woman was able to return to her home and call 911.

She was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center and was in stable condition as of Thursday afternoon.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom