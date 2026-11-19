💣 A PA man is sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison for detonating an explosive under a car in Delran.

⚖️ Michael Patrick Takacs Jr. targeted his former supervisor after being fired, according to federal investigators.

🐕 A Bucks County sheriff’s K9 helped investigators find traces of explosive materials.

CAMDEN — A Pennsylvania man heads to federal prison for setting off an explosive under a car at his boss's home in Burlington County.

Michael Patrick Takacs, Jr., of Warminster in Bucks County, previously pleaded guilty in Camden federal court to transporting an explosive with the knowledge and intent of it being used to intimidate an individual and unlawfully to damage and destroy property.

The 44-year-old Takacs was sentenced to 46 months, just shy of four years, by U.S. District Judge Karen M. Williams.

Federal investigators said that Takacs was fired last year, after which he plotted to build an improvised explosive device.

Delran NJ census stats as of this year (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Delran census stats as of 2026

'Payback' plan after being fired, police say

Takacs used explosive chemicals and a remote pyrotechnic device, and filled the homemade bomb with shrapnel, according to court documents cited by NBC 10 Philadelphia.

Around 2:42 a.m. on July 26, 2025, Takacs detonated the homemade device under the vehicle of his former supervisor, in a residential neighborhood in Delran.

The powerful blast scattered nails and bolts, causing significant damage to the vehicle and nearby homes, according to police.

Takacs tried to dodge being caught, by leaving his cell phone home and removing his license plate while driving across state lines to carry out his “payback” plan, investigators said.

Still, law enforcement identified Takacs and charged him, less than two weeks after the explosion.



(Getty Stock, ThinkStock) (Getty Stock, ThinkStock)

K9 helped investigators build case

As part of the case, a Bucks County Sheriff’s Office K9 team was honored by federal law enforcement for their help.

Deputy Christina Brewerton and her K9 partner, Zeke, received a special commendation from the Federal Bureau of Investigation Newark Division in September 2025.

K9 Zeke gave a positive alert for traces of explosive materials on two vehicles, a black Jeep Renegade and a white work truck, providing key evidence and probable cause that ultimately led to Takacs' arrest.

In addition to prison, Judge Williams ordered Takacs to pay restitution to the victim and to serve three years of supervised release.

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