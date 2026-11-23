⚠️ Kevin Ruditsky, 49, was sentenced Friday to 10 years in state prison.

❗ He pleaded guilty to child endangerment and computer criminal activity.

➡️ Ruditsky is barred from public employment and must register as a sex offender.

MANALAPAN — A local police officer who admitted using a law-enforcement database to find a teenage girl's home and parked outside it in his patrol car at 2:30 a.m. has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison.

Kevin Ruditsky, 49, was sentenced in Superior Court on Friday, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago. He's also barred from public employment and must register as a sex offender.

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In June, Ruditsky pleaded guilty to third-degree child endangerment and two counts of third-degree computer criminal activity. According to prosecutors, Ruditsky admitted to the predatory behavior as part of the plea agreement.

Prosecutors say he first looked up an underage girl in a police database in 2022

Investigators found that in December 2022, Ruditsky used a law-enforcement database to look up the personal information of an underage girl. The creepy behavior went unnoticed until he did it again.

Prosecutors said Ruditsky met a 16-year-old girl at the Aug. 1, 2023 National Night Out event in Manalapan. At the time, he wore his uniform and let her sit in the front seat of his patrol car. It quickly escalated. Using social media, Ruditsky sent sexually explicit images and messages to the teenager.

Kevin Ruditsky faces 10 years in prison (Canva/Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office) Kevin Ruditsky faces 10 years in prison (Canva/Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office)

He stopped her car and handcuffed her without legal cause

Days later, Ruditsky found the girl driving on Route 9 and pulled over her vehicle. He handcuffed her with no legal cause during the traffic stop and tried to kiss her, prosecutors said.

The Manalapan officer's obsession came to a head one early morning around 2:30 a.m. when, driving his marked police vehicle while on duty, Ruditsky parked outside her family's home.

The family lived in a different Monmouth County town, and Ruditsky had no official reason to be there. He admitted that he used a law enforcement database to find the girl's home after she didn't give him her address.

The family then reported Ruditsky to authorities, and he was arrested soon after.

"We feel that this sentence sends the ideal message to both of the victims in this case and to the public at large alike – that such conduct should not, cannot, and will not be tolerated anywhere within the ranks of law enforcement," Santiago said.

Manalapan Police Chief Leonard Maltese said Ruditsky's conduct doesn't reflect the department's values.

"We remain committed to transparency, accountability, and maintaining the highest professional standards. Our department fully cooperated with the investigation and will continue to review our policies, training, and oversight processes to help prevent similar misconduct in the future," Maltese said.

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