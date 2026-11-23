🚨An affidavit describes a brutal attack man at his South Brunswick home

🚨Police tracked the suspect to Woodbridge before a standoff in Franklin Township

🚨Kids witnessed the incident as police and counselors returned to the neighborhood

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Court documents and witnesses paint a brutal picture of the beating death of a mental health worker at his home Friday night in a quiet South Brunswick neighborhood.

Jordan Williams, 28, came out of his home at the Royal Oaks Apartment complex and told neighbor Altaray Cunningham, 44, and his fiancée that he had "something for them," according to an affidavit in the case. Williams returned with what is described as a "stick/pole" and hit Cunningham "multiple times" in the arm, leg, head and face before fleeing the area.

Two separate law enforcement sources told New Jersey 101.5 it was one of the most "horrific" and "worst looking crime scene" they had seen in their careers.

Cunningham's fiancee told police that Williams had moved to the neighborhood a few months ago and was only known by his first name. She was also able to provide police with a photo of Williams and his vehicle.

According to Cunningham's Facebook account he was a mental health worker at Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth and a graduate of Elizabeth High School where he was on the football team.

Altaray Cunningham (Altaray Cunningham via Facebook) Altaray Cunningham

Williams fled to Woodbridge before police tracked him down

According to the affidavit, Williams left the apartment complex and headed to Woodbridge, where police found him lying down in the front seat of his Nissan Sentra on Green Hollow Drive in the Iselin section around 2 a.m.

When officers ordered him to exit the vehicle, he initially fumbled around before taking off and hitting a parked vehicle.

A pursuit led to Franklin Township, where Williams became involved in a standoff with Somerset County SWAT. He was taken into custody just before dawn.

Williams faces charges of first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Children witnessed the deadly attack

A large number of children witnessed the incident, according to the affidavit.

South Brunswick Police Chief James Ryan, Deputy Police Chief Dennis Yuhasz and crisis counselors were in the neighborhood Saturday, talking to residents and helping them find support, according to Mayor Charles Carley.

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