⚠️ A Phillipsburg fifth-grade teacher and a second resident were arrested at a Mill Street home.

🔎 Investigators found suspected drugs, pills and residue in multiple locations throughout the residence.

🏫 The home is within walking distance of an elementary school, prompting school-zone charges.

A Warren County elementary school teacher was facing criminal charges for illegal drugs alongside a second local resident after the duo was busted at a Phillipsburg home.

Jennifer Paulus, a fifth grade english teacher in Phillipsburg, and John Schorb were arrested Friday afternoon.

Both 45-year-old Paulus and 44-year-old Schorb denied any knowledge of illegal drugs at the Mill Street residence where they were taken into custody, police said.

But a search by Phillipsburg and State Police turned up suspected illegal drugs and residue stashed around the entire home, investigators said in court records.

Phillipsburg drug bust at a home near the local primary school (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Phillipsburg duo face drug charges

Police find suspected drugs hidden throughout Phillipsburg home

Among the places where suspected meth, prescription pills or drug residue were found was inside a tissue box and a plant in an upstairs bedroom, and residue and a bottle of suspected Alprazolam pills and anti-anxiety medication on a silver tray on a coffee table, according to investigators.

Paulus’ home is a six-minute walk to the public school that serves first and second graders, according to Google Maps, which is what makes it a “school zone” as outlined in the charges.

None of the accused illegal activity appears to have happened on school property or involved students, Warren County Prosecutor Jessica L. Cardone said on Friday.

Schorb and Paulus were each charged with two counts of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance, as well as second-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, suspected methamphetamine.

They are additionally charged with the following:

▪️third-degree possession of illegal prescription drug with intent to distribute

▪️third-degree possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, within 1,000 feet of a school

▪️ second-degree possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public park

Both defendants also face two disorderly persons offenses — possession of an illegal prescription drug and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

Read More: Pennsylvania man gets 46 months for Delran car bombing

Warren County duo faces drug charges (Getty Stock, Google Maps) Warren County duo faces drug charges (Getty Stock, Google Maps)

Phillipsburg teacher placed on leave following arrest

Paulus was immediately placed on administrative leave and is banned from entering district property, according to Phillipsburg Schools Superintendent of Schools Gregory A. Troxell.

“Please be assured that we are taking the appropriate steps within our schools to maintain a safe and secure learning environment for all students and staff. We recognize that our community has entrusted us with its children, and we take that responsibility seriously. The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority,” Troxell said in a letter to the school community on Friday.

Second defendant previously faced drug charges

Schorb previously faced illegal drug charges after an arrest in 2023.

He pleaded guilty to third-degree possession of amphetamine and two years ago was sentenced to one year probation.

As of Monday afternoon, no defense attorney was listed in the court system for either defendant.

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