🔥A 4-year-old boy died in a Union house fire Tuesday

🔥Firefighters searched multiple ways to reach the child as flames engulfed the home

🔥The tragedy came hours after a downtown fire destroyed eight Union businesses

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Hours after a massive fire destroyed a building housing eight businesses in downtown Union, a child was killed in a separate house fire late Tuesday afternoon.

Still wearing his bunker coat, Union Fire Director Raul Malave III told Township of Union committee members during Tuesday night's meeting that firefighters responding to the house fire on Liberty Avenue were told by neighbors and family that a child was unaccounted for as flames poured from doors and windows. Faced with intense fire and heat, firefighters tried to reach the child.

"Firefighters aggressively undertook a search and rescue operation. I was there, they tried every way to get into this building. They lattered the front windows to the bedrooms, they used the front door, they went around the back, they even went to the garage to get through that door," Malave said. "They located the child in a rear bedroom and were able to get him outside to EMS that was waiting right at the front door with me."

The boy was brought outside and taken to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, where he died, according to Malave. NBC New York reported that another 4-year-old, the victim's twin brother, and another adult were injured in the fire. The fire was quickly extinguished.

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A five alarm fire in Union Center, the downtown area of Union Township Tues., Nov. 24, 2026 (Union Emergency Medical Unit) A five alarm fire in Union Center, the downtown area of Union Township Tues., Nov. 24, 2026

Fire destroys downtown Union businesses

Malave said 90 firefighters from Union and Essex County responded to the earlier fire, and no firefighters or civilians were injured. The township engineer determined the building was in imminent danger of collapse.

Besides the roof collapse, one of the walls was bowed outward and was being supported by a transit. The remains of the building are being torn down. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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Union Center Small Business Fire Relief Fund (Township of Union) Union Center Small Business Fire Relief Fund

Fund created to help 8 businesses

The township has created a Small Business Fire Relief Fund to assist the businesses affected by the fire. Funds raised by the GoFundMe campaign will go directly to the businesses.

They are Conca D'Oro Bakery, Here's the Story Bookstore, Barangay Union, Mochi Ring, Bonchon, Kung Fu Tea, Octagon Health Training and E&E Discounts.

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