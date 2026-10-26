🔴The defense may raise questions about Vincent Battiloro's mental health

🔴Battiloro has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder

🔴Attorneys for Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas want the AG to investigate his family ties to law enforcement

Attorneys for Vincent Battiloro, charged in the deaths of two best friends on a Cranford street, may argue that his mental health was diminished at the time of their deaths.

Battiloro was 17 when prosecutors say he drove a Jeep into Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas at 70 mph on Burnside Avenue in September 2025. The families of both victims, along with Battiloro, were in Union County Superior Court Monday when he pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder.

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Maria Niotis (L) and Isabella Salas, the two friends killed by a Jeep in Cranford on Sept. 29, 2025. (GoFundMe) Maria Niotis (L) and Isabella Salas, the two friends killed by a Jeep in Cranford on Sept. 29, 2025.

Defense may seek a new venue and introduce mental-health evidence

The defense told the court it may file a motion to change the venue of the hearing, citing concerns that a Union County jury may know too much about the case to render an impartial verdict.

The defense may also seek discovery involving evidence shared with prosecutors that could raise questions about Battiloro's mental health.

Prosecutors indicated that no plea deal was being offered to Battiloro. The next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14.

Victims' families want attorney general to investigate

The attorneys for both victims' families issued a joint statement calling on the state attorney general to investigate events in the weeks before Niotis and Salas died.

"We are calling on the Attorney General to open an investigation concerning the events leading to the deaths of Maria and Isabella, including investigating all law enforcements dealings and interactions with Vincent Battiloro and his family," the statement from Niotis family attorney Brent Bramnick and Salas family attorney Cory Rothbort read. The attorneys also called for the findings to be made public.

"Anything less is an injustice," they said.

Battiloro's father, Jeffrey, is a retired Chatham police officer. His uncle is the current police chief in Westfield.

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