⚠️ Prosecutors say Diana Ferrell, 38, was killed in a Spotswood stabbing around noon Thursday.

❗ A 37-year-old Spotswood man is hospitalized in critical condition and has not been identified.

➡️ No charges or arrests have been announced, but authorities say there's no threat to the public.

SPOTSWOOD — Diana Ferrell, 38, of Spotswood was killed and a 37-year-old man was critically hurt in a stabbing at a Main Street home around noon Thursday, prosecutors say.

Spotswood police responded to the home after a 911 call reported the stabbing, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Linda Estremera.

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Ferrell was pronounced dead at the hospital. Prosecutors said her death has been ruled a homicide.

The 37-year-old man, who is also from Spotswood, is hospitalized in critical condition, Estremera said. He has not been identified. Estremera described both the man and woman as victims.

No charges or arrests have been announced, but authorities said there's no threat to the public. An investigation is ongoing.

Diana Ferrell killed in Thanksgiving stabbing

Ferrell had lived in Spotswood for just more than a year, according to her Facebook posts.

A friend and coworker at Domino's said she was in shock, adding that their young children became close friends in school.

"I'm so so sorry, I don't even know what else to say, praying so hard for the family," Ronette Neshia Jones said on Facebook.

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Significant or historical events in New Jersey for December (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that happened in New Jersey during December. Some new events have been added for 2026. Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander