🚨Jackson police say two businesses were broken into in on Nov. 18

🚨A 68-year-old Toms River man was arrested and charged in the case

🚨Investigators linked the Jackson break-ins to two businesses in Brick the following day

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A Toms River man with a decades-long history of break-ins is charged in a string of burglaries targeting four Ocean County businesses, including two in Jackson and two in Brick.

Brooklyn Square Pizza and Chick Chock Grocery in Prospect Plaza on Prospect Road in Jackson were both broken into in the pre-dawn hours of November 18. Peter Grippo, the owner of the pizza shop, told New Jersey 101.5 a cash register was stolen, refrigerator doors were left open and the glass in the front door was shattered.

Jackson police announced Tuesday that Alfred J. Oliveri, 68, of Toms River, was arrested Friday. He was charged with two counts of burglary, criminal mischief, theft and possession of burglary tools. He is being held at the Ocean County Jail.

Brooklyn Square Pizza owner Peter Grippo stands in front of a broken door at the Jackson store, spot where a register was taken Wed., November 18, 2026 (Brooklyn Square Pizza via TikTok) Brooklyn Square Pizza owner Peter Grippo stands in front of a broken door at the Jackson store, spot where a register was taken Wed., November 18, 2026

Police linked the Jackson break-ins to two Brick businesses

Jackson police announced Tuesday that Alfred J. Oliveri, 68, of Toms River, was arrested Friday. He was charged with two counts of burglary, criminal mischief, theft and possession of burglary tools. He is being held at the Ocean County Jail.

Grippo, in a post on the restaurant's TikTok page, thanked Jackson police for their quick response to the robbery. He was also appreciative of the support from the community.

"I'm also deeply grateful to all my customers and fellow pizzeria owners who have reached out with their help and support. Your kindness means a great deal to me, my family and staff, and I appreciate everyone who helped," Grippo wrote.

Oliveri has a history of break-ins dating back to 1993 in Burlington, Mercer and Monmouth counties, according to court records. He also broke into four stores in Stafford Township in 2019 and served four years in state prison.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom