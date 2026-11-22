🚨A pedestrian was struck while crossing Route 9 in Toms River Saturday night

🚨A second driver hit the man after the first driver stopped to help

🚨 Investigators believe the fleeing car was a 2010-2013 Infiniti G37

TOMS RIVER — A driver who hit a pedestrian lying in Route 9 in Toms River Saturday night dragged the man a significant distance before fleeing, according to investigators.

A 68-year-old man was struck by a Mazda CG, or Capella, around 7:05 p.m. while crossing northbound Lakewood Road (Route 9) near Riverwood Drive and the Ocean County Career Center outside of a crosswalk, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

The driver of the sedan immediately stopped and tried to help the man. Police said she showed no signs of impairment and had a valid driver's license.

Another driver hit the man and kept going

As the driver got out of her car, she noticed a sedan approaching from behind and signaled for it to stop. Instead, the sedan hit the man lying in the road, dragged him "a significant distance" and kept going, according to Billhimer.

The investigation determined the second vehicle was likely a 2010-2013 Infiniti G37 sedan.

The identities of the driver who stopped and the man who was struck were not disclosed.

Billhimer asked anyone with information about the incident to call his office at 732-929-2027, extension 3532, or Toms River police at 732-349-0150, extension 1428.

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