Former Jackson teen Katelyn Keegan, 17, killed in NC crash

🚨Katelyn Keegan, 17, died after her SUV crashed in North Carolina

🚨Her parents found her after her Life360 location stopped moving.

🚨The Jackson native's funeral is Friday in Monmouth County

A 17-year-old girl who grew up in Jackson will be laid to rest Friday in New Jersey after dying in a crash in North Carolina.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said Katelyn Keegan was driving an SUV that veered off Route 64 in Thomasville, hit several trees and overturned around 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 6.

Her mother, Akxsi Keegan, told WFMY that she noticed her daughter's Life360 location had stopped moving. Her father went to her last known location and found her in a ditch before police arrived.

Katelyn Christine Keegan (Akxsi Grisolia-Keegan via GoFundMe) Katelyn Christine Keegan

Jackson teen had a following on TikTok

Katelyn attended Jackson Liberty High School, where she played football and took part in singing competitions, before moving with her family to Thomasville in 2024.

She later attended Oak Ridge Military Academy and graduated from East Davidson High School where she was also a wrestler. Katelyn also had a TikTok profile with nearly 16,000 followers, where she posted about fitness and helping others through their problems.

Funeral scheduled for Friday in Monmouth County

Her funeral is Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church in Asbury Park.

Visitation is Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home in the Oakhurst section of Ocean Township.

Katelyn's sister asked those attending in a post on Katelyn's TikTok account to wear white as a symbol of unity in her honor.

A GoFundMe campaign was created by her mother, Akxsi, to help with funeral expenses.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom