🚨An 82-year-old driver lost control of his Subaru SUV in Woodland Township

🚨The SUV struck a house and burst into flames, sending fire into the home

🚨The home's residents were displaced, according to a neighbor

WOODLAND — An 82-year-old Toms River man lost control of his SUV and crashed into a house that burst into flames on impact Monday afternoon, seriously injuring his wife and displacing the home's residents.

Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said George C. Sears was driving a Subaru SUV on County Route 563 in Woodland Township with his wife, Susan Sears, 76, just after 2 p.m. when he lost control.

Unnamed police sources told 6 ABC Action News that George Sears suffered a medical episode. Susan Sears suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized, according to Lebron.

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House on County Road 563 in Woodland after being struck by a driver who lost control of his Subaru SUV on Mon., October 26, 2026 (Pine Barrens Tribune) House on County Road 563 in Woodland after being struck by a driver who lost control of his Subaru SUV on Mon., October 26, 2026

State police respond to Woodland Township

The SUV struck two fences before crashing into the house and bursting into flames. The fire spread into the home.

A neighbor told 6 ABC Action News that the home's residents, who are about 80 years old, were displaced.

New Jersey State Police provide police services to Woodland Township.

According to State Police records, Burlington County had recorded 27 fatal crashes in 2026. The author should confirm whether that total includes this crash and whether the crash resulted in a fatality before publication.

Photo courtesy Pine Barrens Tribune

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