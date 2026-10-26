🚨A crash on the Parkway happened late Saturday near the Toms River toll plaza

🚨TCNJ is offering counseling after a student was identified as one of the victims

🚨A fundraiser is helping Caryn Coon's family with funeral expenses

The College of New Jersey is mourning after a student in its nursing program was identified as one of the victims of a deadly crash on the Garden State Parkway late Saturday night.

A Genesis broke down in the northbound center lane north of the Toms River toll plaza around 9:40 p.m., according to State Police Trooper Christopher Postorino. A Honda sedan driven by Caryn J. Coon, 22, of the Forked River section of Lacey Township, struck the back of the truck, went off the right side of the highway and down an embankment. A Ford SUV also hit the truck, killing passenger Lauren J. Maturo, 32, of Syosset, New York.

Two flat bed trucks at the scene of a double fatal crash on the Garden State Parkway northbound north of the Toms River toll plaza Sat., October 24, 2026 (Exit 82 Scanner News) Two flat bed trucks at the scene of a double fatal crash on the Garden State Parkway northbound north of the Toms River toll plaza Sat., October 24, 2026

TCNJ community remembers Caryn Coon

Coon was a kinesiology and health sciences major with a minor in public health, according to TCNJ President Michael Bernstein. She made the dean's list in the spring and was a legacy Lion; her mother, Jeanne Coon-Bogath, graduated in 1997.

She was also a member of the Delta Phi Epsilon sorority, which remembered Coon as someone who "brought so much love, laughter, and light into the lives of everyone around her ."

Bernstein said counseling was available on campus. A GoFundMe campaign was created to help her family with funeral expenses.

"Caryn was such a fun, energetic, and loving person. She was a shoulder for everyone to lean on, and if you were having a bad day, she could instantly cheer you up. She created so many amazing memories with her family and friends that will never be forgotten," campaign creator Jillian Bonavia wrote.

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