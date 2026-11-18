🚨Pepper spray was discharged at a Trenton middle school

🚨6 ABC reports that 20 students were affected in the cafeteria incident

🚨Police have not released additional details because juveniles were involved

TRENTON — Several students were hospitalized after pepper spray was discharged inside a Trenton middle school cafeteria Tuesday morning, prompting an emergency response involving police and medical personnel.

Trenton police spokesman Capt. David Ordille told New Jersey 101.5 officers were called to Arthur J. Holland Middle School on West State Street around 11 a.m. for a "disturbance" involving several students. Ordille said he could not disclose additional details about the incident because all involved were juveniles.

6 ABC Action News reported that 20 students were affected after a student sprayed the chemical in the school cafeteria. Several students were seen on video getting into ambulances. One student could be seen getting into the back of a police car.

Students sent to the auditorium

Trenton public school spokesperson Morgan Glennon said that students were sent to the school's auditorium to eat lunch and wait out the initial response.

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our top priority," the Trenton Public School District said in a statement. "We appreciate the quick response of our school staff, emergency medical personnel, and local law enforcement in addressing this situation. Thank you for your understanding and continued support."

Arthur J. Holland Middle School has 474 students in seventh and eighth grades, according to U.S. News & World Report.

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