✈️ Frontier's $399 Go Wild Annual Pass offers unlimited flights through Dec. 31, 2027.

📍 Frontier Airline lists at least 19 destinations from Trenton Airport, 43 from Newark.

💻 For pass holders, flights start at 1 cent a segment, with taxes, bags and fees extra.

If you already love to travel often by plane, or just wish you could snag a great deal, you will want to check out the return of the Go Wild pass being offered by Frontier Airlines.

The airline serves about 120 destinations in the U.S., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America.

With its headquarters in Denver, Colorado, Frontier operates at two airports in New Jersey — Newark Liberty International Airport and Trenton–Mercer Airport in Ewing.

The airline also runs out of Philadelphia and LaGuardia airports, in our neighboring states.

Frontier operates at Newark and Trenton Airports in NJ (Credit Frontier Airlines) Go Wild pass includes Frontier flights in NJ

Frontier's $399 Go Wild pass offers unlimited flights through 2027

Launched this month, the Go Wild Annual Pass is on sale for $399.

It offers “unlimited flights” with no blackout date restrictions, from immediately after purchase through December 31, 2027.

“Eligible airfare is $0.01 per flight segment. Applicable taxes, fees, peak-day or early-booking charges, bags, seats and other optional services are additional” according to the Frontier Airlines website.

The optional services do add on to each flight, whether checked bags, in-person assistance from airline agents, a web check-in fee, and more.

Read More: New Minecraft attraction opens at American Dream

Frontier operates at Newark and Trenton Airports in NJ (Credit Frontier Airlines) Go Wild pass includes Frontier flights in NJ

Frontier offers another perk for families traveling with children

Frontier has already become a favorite with families.

And that’s not only because each of its planes has a fun animal photo on its tail.

Children 14 and younger can fly free on qualifying flights, through the airline’s Discount Den travel club, which has its own yearly enrollment fee.

Frontier operates at Newark and Trenton Airports in NJ (Credit Frontier Airlines) Go Wild pass includes Frontier flights in NJ

Why Frontier puts animals on the tails of its planes

Back to the “animal tails” — they are a symbol of its status as “America’s Greenest Airline,” including being 44% more fuel efficient than other airlines.

Frontier features a memorable animal photo on each of its planes, as a brand ambassador.

The latest to join the rotation are “Axl the Axolotl, Manuel the Squirrel Monkey, and Leaf the Morelet's tree frog.” You can see more about those, here.

Trenton-Mercer airport in a 2019 archive photo (Google Maps) Trenton-Mercer airport in a 2019 archive photo (Google Maps)

Frontier destinations from Trenton-Mercer Airport

As of November, there were at least 19 flight destinations from Trenton, (airport code TTN) both domestic and international, as follows:

▪️Orlando, FL

▪️Tampa, FL

▪️West Palm Beach, FL

▪️Fort Myers, FL

▪️Miami, FL

▪️Atlanta, GA

▪️Charlotte, NC

▪️Raleigh, NC

▪️Myrtle Beach, SC

▪️Charleston, SC

▪️Chicago, IL

▪️San Salvador (El Salvador)

▪️St. John’s (Antigua)

​​▪️Cozumel (Mexico)

▪️Montego Bay (Jamaica)

▪️Nassau (Bahamas)

▪️Liberia (Costa Rica)

▪️Providenciales (main island in the Turks and Caicos).

▪️Belize City (Belize)

The entrance to the TSA checkpoint at Terminal A inside Newark Airport. (PANYNJ) The entrance to the TSA checkpoint at Terminal A inside Newark Airport. (PANYNJ)

Dozens of Frontier destinations available from Newark

There were also at least 43 destinations, domestic and international, offered as flights from Newark (airport code EWR):

▪️Orlando, FL

▪️Tampa, FL

▪️West Palm Beach, FL

▪️Fort Myers, FL

▪️Miami, FL

▪️Atlanta, GA

▪️Charlotte, NC

▪️Raleigh, NC

▪️Myrtle Beach, SC

▪️Charleston, SC

▪️Chicago, IL

▪️Louisville, KY

▪️Memphis, TN

▪️Chicago, IL

▪️New Orleans, LA

▪️Indianapolis, IN

▪️St. Louis, MO

▪️Kansas City, MO

▪️Jackson, MS

▪️Huntsville, AL

▪️Las Vegas, NV

▪️Phoenix, AZ

▪️Dallas, TX

▪️Houston, TX

▪️San Antonio, TX

▪️Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN

▪️Milwaukee, WI

▪️Oklahoma City, OK

▪️San Francisco, CA

▪️Ontario/LA, CA

▪️Salt Lake City, UT

▪️San Juan (Puerto Rico)

▪️Nassau (Bahamas)

▪️Punta Cana (Dominican Republic)

▪️Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic)

▪️Montego Bay (Jamaica)

▪️Cancun (Mexico)

​​▪️Cozumel (Mexico)

▪️Providenciales (main island in the Turks and Caicos)

▪️Liberia (Costa Rica)

▪️San Jose (Costa Rica)

▪️San Salvador (El Salvador)

▪️St. John’s (Antigua)

▪️Belize City (Belize)

▪️St. Maarten

▪️St. Thomas

▪️Guatemala City (Guatemala)

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The Top Domestic Destinations from Newark Liberty Airport Total passengers rank destinations from October 2022 to September 2023. Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan