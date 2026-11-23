🔴Police found items found near the Jackson school where Wortman was last seen

🔴Friends and family marked one year since the Rutgers student disappeared

🔴Investigators continue to ask for tips as searches remain ongoing

JACKSON — A year and a day after Mortimer “Mekhai” Wortman went missing, police briefly gave hope that there was a break in the case.

Jackson police on Sunday night reported the discovery of “some articles” near Regional Day School on Route 571, where Wortman was last seen on Nov. 21, 2025. Two hours later, police posted that their investigation had concluded and “there is no cause for public concern or indication that this was in any way related to any active investigations.”

Friends and family of the 23-year-old Rutgers University student held a vigil at the public school on Saturday. State Police again asked the public for assistance in an ongoing investigation in a post on Saturday.

"Over the past twelve months, the New Jersey State Police, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, and Jackson Township Police Department have followed up on tips, pursued leads, and conducted multiple search and rescue operations, with continued searches planned for the near future," the agency wrote.

Mortimer Wortman (Nicholas Moccio) Mortimer Wortman

Questions remain a year after Wortman vanished

Best friend Nicholas Moccio previously echoed the frustration with New Jersey 101.5 shared by many of Wortman's closest friends over the investigation, including questions about why Adam Zalouk, the last person known to have seen him alive, has not been arrested in connection with his disappearance.

Video shows Wortman getting into Zalouk's car and traveling about two miles into the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area.

"They stopped at a clearing with a fire pit and graffiti on the trees. That's the location he described. That's the location that the police gave us. And he said that they had an argument, and Morty had walked off into the woods, saying that he was going home," Moccio said.

"Then he waited 16 hours to report it to the police. Morty's car was found still parked at the school. Anyone looking at this situation would be wondering 'why did why was Morty with Adam? Why did he get into Adam's car?'"

Neither Wortman's family nor Moccio really knows Zalouk or the nature of his relationship with Morty, adding to the mystery surrounding the disappearance.

Mortimer “Morty” Wortman (Rutgers University) Mortimer “Morty” Wortman

A previous confrontation ended with a damaged car

There was also an encounter between the two in July 2025 in Point Pleasant Beach during which Zalouk asked Wortman for a sexual favor.

When Wortman refused, Zalouk became upset and pulled a knife, walking toward him in a threatening manner, police said. Zalouk then carved the word "slut" into Wortman's car, got into his own vehicle and rammed Wortman's car twice before driving away.

Wortman told police Zalouk was a "friend." Wortman recorded the entire incident on video.

Court records show Zalouk was granted pretrial intervention in January and paid restitution to Wortman's family for the damage to the car. He has never been charged in connection with Wortman's disappearance.

State Police asked anyone with information about Wortman's whereabouts to call the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at 609-882-2000 ext. 2554 or the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 732-929-2027 x4105.

Jackson Mayor Jennifer Kuhn and Councilman Christopher Pollack put up a $2,000 reward in January for information leading to the "finding and safe location" of the 22-year-old.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom