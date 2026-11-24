🚨Trenton police shut down an event advertised as a comedy show Saturday night

🚨Police say hosts refused orders to close the event at an unlicensed business

🚨The $20 show was promoted as a Trenton version of Wild 'N Out

TRENTON — The "unauthorized event" that police broke up Saturday night was a comedy show at a business that was not licensed and had already been warned to cease all operations.

Trenton police went to the storefront on Martin Luther King Boulevard in the North Trenton section of the city around 8:30 p.m. after complaints about a "large party," according to Trenton police Capt. David Ordille. Officers were greeted by a security guard and two individuals who said they were the hosts and refused an order to shut it down.

Police say hosts refused to shut down event

Host Ryan Paige, 38, refused to identify himself and resisted arrest, and faces resisting and obstruction charges. Second host Mark McFarlane, 38, was charged with public nuisance, while Rakim Morrison faces an obstructing the administration of law charge.

Peterson's Breaking News of Trenton reported it was a "Wild 'N Out" comedy event. An Instagram post promoted an event called "Outta Pocket Wildin' Out Trenton edition" at the same location with "laughs, competition, roasting, music and straight up comedy madness." Admission was $20.

Video shows police clearing the stage

A video clip from the event shows a large police presence and officers trying to clear the stage. A voice in the video says comedians were being "locked up" and calls it a "police-instigated fight." The video caption claims police were "aggressive," but the footage shows officers escorting people out of the building. On officer got into a very brief scuffle with an attendee.

The caption said the show was a remake of Nick Cannon's Wild 'N Out show, Outta Pocket. Wild 'N Out is shown on Paramount+ and BET. The show started in 2005 on MTV.

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