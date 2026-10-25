🚨Two women died after their vehicles hit a tractor-trailer on the Garden State Parkway

🚨Another woman was seriously injured and the truck driver suffered minor injuries

🚨The crash was the fifth fatal Parkway crash in Ocean County this year, records show

TOMS RIVER — Two women were killed on the Garden State Parkway after vehicles struck a tractor-trailer that had been positioned by its driver to protect a disabled vehicle on Saturday night.

A Genesis broke down in the northbound center lane north of the Toms River toll plaza around 9:40 p.m., according to State Police Trooper Christopher Postorino. A Honda sedan driven by Caryn J. Coon, 22, of the Forked River section of Lacey Township, struck the back of the truck, went off the right side of the highway and down an embankment.

Moments later Amanda K. McHenry, 32, of New York, NY, and passenger Lauren J. Maturo, 32, of Syosset, NY, also struck the truck in a Ford SUV.

The Lakewood Scoop, which was first to report details of the crash, said the truck driver parked behind the Genesis to block it from other vehicles.

Fifth fatal Garden State Parkway crash in Ocean County

Coon and Maturo died in the crash, while McHenry was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The truck driver, whose identity was not disclosed, suffered minor injuries, according to Postorino.

Trucks are permitted on the Parkway south of Exit 105 in Monmouth County.

The crash was the fifth fatal crash on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County this year, according to State Police records.

Photo courtesy Exit 82 Scanner News

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