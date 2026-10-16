🔥A woman suffered burns and smoke inhalation in a wooded area of Plumsted

🔥She was taken to a Philadelphia burn center and is listed in stable condition.

🔥Investigators located Justin Martin in Asbury Park and charged him with attempted murder

PLUMSTED — A Bergen County man faces an attempted murder charge after a woman suffered burns and smoke inhalation and was left in a wooded area of Ocean County Thursday afternoon.

Police responded around 1:35 p.m. to a report of a woman suffering from burns and smoke inhalation near Hawkin Road and Success Road in the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area in Plumsted, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. She was taken to the Temple University Burn Center in Philadelphia, where she is listed in stable condition.

Investigators determined that Justin Martin, 36, of Saddle Brook, left the woman in the area and then left the scene, according to Billhimer. Martin was later located in Asbury Park and taken to the Ocean County Jail. He was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Billhimer did not disclose the relationship between Martin and the woman.

Second serious fire in Plumsted in a week

Firefighters in Plumsted put out a fire on Saturday in the garage of an abandoned property on Maple Avenue. Investigators found that Matthew Waldman, 21, was living in the main house without authorization and determined he was responsible for setting the fire by lighting pieces of paper on fire.

During a detention hearing on Friday Waldman's lawyer told a judge he was living in the home after his parents forced him out of their house when he turned 18, according to Patch coverage of the hearing.

Waldman was released with conditions, according to Patch.

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