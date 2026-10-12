🔥A man living at an abandoned Plumsted property's faces arson charges

🔥A firefighter was injured while battling a garage fire treated at a hospital

🔥Investigators identified the squatter as the person responsible

PLUMSTED — A man living illegally at an abandoned property faces arson charges after a fire broke out in a detached garage Saturday afternoon, injuring a firefighter.

Firefighters were called to a home on Maple Avenue around 4:30 p.m. for a fire in a detached garage at the back of the property, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. Investigators found that Matthew Waldman, 21, was living in the main house without authorization and determined he was responsible for setting the fire.

Firefighter injured battling the flames

Billhimer said a firefighter was injured while trying to extinguish the flames. The firefighter was taken to a hospital for treatment and later released.

Billhimer did not disclose how long Waldman had been living on the property or whether anyone else was present.

Waldman later turned himself in to police. He is being held at the Ocean County Jail after being charged with aggravated arson, arson, two counts of burglary and aggravated assault on a firefighter.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom