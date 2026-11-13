⚠️ John Knipe Jr., 25, is charged with murder in the death of John Knipe Sr., 63, at their Ringoes home.

❗ He is also charged with attempted murder of a woman who survived, Hunterdon County prosecutors say.

➡️ Knipe Jr. is held at Warren County Jail, and his attorney has not been identified.

EAST AMWELL — A 25-year-old Ringoes man is charged with murder in the death of his father and the attempted murder of a woman at their home Thursday morning, according to authorities.

John Knipe, Jr., 25, of East Amwell was arrested after state troopers found the grisly scene at the single-story Iron Horse Drive house, Hunterdon County prosecutors said. Police received a call from a woman who reported a medical emergency.

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Prosecutors said he's charged with the murder of 63-year-old John Knipe, who was found dead from "serious head trauma," and the attempted murder of a second unidentified victim who survived. The condition of the second victim has not been publicly released.

Knipe, Jr. is also charged with second- and third-degree aggravated assault, third-degree terroristic threats, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Knipe is being held at Warren County Jail, prosecutors said. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Friday whether Knipe had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

New Jersey 101.5 has filed a request for the criminal complaint and affidavit.

The Knipe home on Iron Horse Drive on Nov. 13, 2026. (Rick Rickman, Townsquare Media NJ) The Knipe home on Iron Horse Drive on Nov. 13, 2026. (Rick Rickman, Townsquare Media NJ)

Knipe Sr. ran a Hunterdon painting business out of the home

A van for Pictorial Painting sat in the driveway of the Knipe home Friday morning.

Pictorial Painting's Yelp and Home Advisor pages show it's operated since 1987. John Knipe, Sr. operated the business out of his Ringoes home and served the Hunterdon County area. Photos show he did interior and exterior home painting, plus other related jobs.

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