🔴 Three members of a Montgomery family were found shot dead inside their Skillman home.

⚠️ Police responded to the property on three consecutive days before discovering the bodies.

➡️ A neighbor's recorded 911 call reveals concerns raised before officers entered the home.

MONTGOMERY — Township police responded to a sprawling Skillman home three days in a row, only discovering the bodies of three dead family members inside on the fourth visit.

David Grodnick shot and killed his own wife and 24-year-old daughter before taking his own life inside their $1.9 million house at 39 Wild Azalea Lane, Somerset County investigators have said.

On Tuesday, it was publicly revealed that Montgomery officers went twice to the six-bedroom home on Sept. 30, following reports of an alarm activation, but did not make entry.

Following an Oct. 1 call from a neighbor, a wellness check was then carried out at the same address, but still no one went inside.

It was nearly 6 p.m. on Oct. 2 when officers entered the home and found 24-year-old Sloane Grodnick and 62-year-old Lora “Lori” Grodnick, dead, in separate bedrooms.

The body of 61-year-old David Grodnick was also found alongside a gun.

All three had suffered gunshot wounds to their heads, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

A recording of the Oct. 1 call has been obtained by New Jersey 101.5 in a public records request.

Lora "Lori" Grodnick was shot and killed by her husband, police say, in a double homicide suicide (via VSCO Sloane Grodnick) Lora

Neighbor's call reveals concerns before police entered home

“This is gonna sound a little crazy, but could you just bear with me for a sec,” a next-door neighbor on Wild Azalea Lane said to a Montgomery Police officer who answered a call on Oct. 1, just before 3 p.m.

The woman shared that a day earlier a different neighbor had received a message from a home security company referring to the address of the Grodnicks.

According to the security text message, there was glass broken in “zone five” of the property earlier that day “at 4:23 a.m.”

Receiving the unusual text prompted that first neighbor to call Montgomery police —and officers did go to the address twice on Sept. 30 for reports of a burglary alarm, the officer said to the caller on Oct. 1.

David Grodnick shot and killed his family and then himself in October 2026 (VSCO Sloane Grodnick) David Grodnick shot and killed his family and then himself in October 2026 (VSCO Sloane Grodnick)

The first neighbor later received a text message from a Montgomery officer who said “everything was fine” after the Wednesday response to the alarm, the Oct. 1 caller said.

“In the meantime, all of us, the surrounding neighbors — we all texted the Grodnicks — the mother, the father, the daughter and no one’s answering their texts. And then, I looked in the mailbox and there’s a lot of mail in there — which is very unlike them. If they were going out of town they would have stopped the mail,” the Wild Azalea Lane neighbor said in the same call.

“So the whole thing is really strange and it’s kind of got us concerned — particularly given the strange text.”

During the Oct. 1 call, the officer then asks if she is requesting a wellness check.

“I guess so - I mean, we’re all kind of concerned, I guess the answer is yes,” the neighbor says.

Police carried out that visit — but did not make entry into the home until the following evening, McDonald previously said.

Autopsies by the Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office positively confirmed the case as a double-homicide and suicide.

Read More: Three found dead in Mount Holly NJ home after 911 note

Sloane Grodnick was found shot and killed in her home, along with her parents, in October 2026 (VSCO Sloane Grodnick) Sloane Grodnick was found shot and killed in her home, along with her parents, in October 2026 (VSCO Sloane Grodnick

Friends raise money to honor Sloane Grodnick

A GoFundMe created by friends of Sloane Grodnick quickly raised $3,500 to dedicate a tree in her memory, inside Grounds for Sculpture in Mercer County’s Hamilton Township.

“We are in complete disbelief that we were able to reach our goal in less than 24 hours. Thank you thank you thank you. We will post updates as we get more information about the tree, the location, etc. It means the world that we are going to be able to do this for Sloane. Thank you,” fundraiser organizers said in an Oct. 21 update, pausing donations.

Sloane Grodnick graduated from Savannah College of Art and Design and was close to earning her master’s degree from Rhode Island Design Institute, according to the friends who set up the online fundraiser.

The Grodnicks moved to town in late summer 2021 from Princeton. They bought the Skillman home on nearly two acres of land for $1.3 million.

David Grodnick had worked for Land Services USA for the past 18 months as a Senior Vice President and Underwriting Counsel. The company is a commercial title insurance agency.

Before that, he worked for nearly 21 years with First American Title, according to his Linkedin profile.

Also read:

▪️Two women, one man found dead in Skillman home in Montgomery Township

▪️Skillman NJ family deaths ruled double homicide-suicide

▪️Friends of Sloane Grodnick plan tree memorial in her memory



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Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan