🚨Joaquin J. Morris, 18, was shot during halftime of the Hackensack-Teaneck game

🚨Police say the shooting does not appear to be random

🚨Teaneck students and staff can access counseling following the fatal shooting

TEANECK — The person shot near a high school football game Wednesday night has been identified as an 18-year-old Brooklyn man. No arrests have been made.

Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Chief Jeff Angermeyer said shots were fired on Cranford Place around 7:30 p.m. during halftime of the Hackensack-Teaneck game at Teaneck High School. The street runs behind the football stadium.

First responders and police heard the shots and responded to find Joaquin J. Morris, 18, of Brooklyn, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Spectators were moved from the area behind the Teaneck High School football stadium.

Teaneck High School football field (Teaneck BOE) Teaneck High School football field

Police say shooting was not random

Teaneck Police Chief Seth Kriegel said the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence but did not disclose a motive or the circumstances. No arrests had been made as of Friday morning.

Morris had ties to both Teaneck and Hackensack but was not a current student at either school, according to Angermeyer.

"We recognize that residents want answers, and we ask for your patience as investigators work diligently to bring clarity to this tragic incident," Kriegel said in a statement.

Morris was arrested and charged in March after a 16-year-old was found stabbed in the torso in Hackensack. Bergen County prosecutors said the teen swung a machete at Morris.

Hours after the stabbing, the teen's aunt spoke at a Hackensack City Council meeting and said he was the victim of bullying that happened off school property. Both Morris and the teen face a number of assault and weapons charges.

Counseling offered to Teaneck students and staff

The FORUM offers counseling services to Teaneck students and staff at its office on Elizabeth Avenue in Teaneck beginning at 9 a.m. Friday morning.

Additional counseling will be available at Teaneck High School when classes resume after the Thanksgiving break on Monday.

Image courtesy Kyle Mazza, UNF News

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