⚖️ Dwayne Smalls pleaded guilty to possessing child sexual abuse material.

🚔 The Paterson man previously served state prison time for a deadly 2021 car crash.

🔴 Smalls faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced in April 2027.

A 26-year-old Paterson man is headed back to prison, this time federal, after admitting to keeping child sexual abuse material involving a victim younger than 12.

Dwayne Smalls pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Katharine S. Hayden in Newark federal court to one count of possession of child pornography.

He previously served a state sentence for a car crash in February 2021 that killed a passenger and hurt two other drivers.

In October 2023, Smalls pleaded guilty to reckless death by auto and two counts of assault by auto, in that case brought by the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

Smalls was sentenced on March 4, 2024 and served his term through this past summer, when he was released in late June.

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Federal investigation uncovered child sexual abuse material

During that time, the federal charge was filed against him in May 2025.

In November 2023, an undercover law enforcement officer found messages on social media platforms in which Smalls advertised child sexual abuse images and videos, in exchange for payment.

Smalls told investigators that he was trying to scam other users to pay him for child pornography that he did not plan on delivering, U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer said.

Paterson man faces up to 20 years in federal prison

However, a search of his Apple iPhone found Smalls did have such disturbing files, involving a victim that was younger than 12, according to court documents.

Sentencing is set for April 6, 2027.

Smalls faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

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13 NJ men and women accused in human trafficking, prostitution ring New Jersey authorities arrested the following residents on charges for their accused roles in a human trafficking ring that operated in Central and South Jersey. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt