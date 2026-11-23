🚨A Somers Point mom was stabbed during a home invasion involving her ex.

🚨Police say Aaron Corley was found hiding under a bed after officers arrived.

🚨GoFundMe is helping the victim and her children as she recovers.

SOMERS POINT — A South Jersey was stabbed during a home invasion by her ex-boyfriend as her children watched from a bedroom, according to court records.

One of the children called police late in the evening of Nov. 17 to report that their mother was bleeding after being stabbed. Her ex-boyfriend, Aaron Corley, 37, of North Cape May, had shown up at the home appearing to be under the influence of drugs and "not acting right," according to the affidavit. He offered to pay to borrow their daughter's scooter and left.

The victim took the children to a third-floor bedroom before receiving another phone call from Corley, who was using an unfamiliar phone. The power to the house was then cut, and the victim went to the second floor, where she encountered Corley.

"You took the last piece of my heart. I'm ready to go back to jail," Corley told her as he stabbed the victim in the upper left arm and leg.

Police found Somers Point stabbing suspect hiding under a bed

Police arrived and found Corley hiding under a bed. He was taken to a hospital because he appeared to be under the influence. The victim appeared to have lost a great deal of blood, according to the affidavit.

A GoFundMe campaign was created by her best friend, Mackenzee Wareham, to help with expenses during her recovery.

"Nothing can undo the trauma she and her children have endured, but we can help ease the financial stress so she can focus on healing, recovering, and rebuilding a sense of safety and normalcy for her family," Wareham wrote. "Every donation, share, and prayer means more than you know."

Corley is charged with first-degree home invasion with bodily injury, second-degree aggravated assault and residential burglary, and third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Breaking AC was first to report on this incident.

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