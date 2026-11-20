⚖️ Darnell Williams pleaded guilty to a total of four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor across two counties.

📍 The cases involve accusations concerning multiple young female victims in Ocean and Atlantic counties.

🔴 He faces a recommended prison term of seven years at one of his sentencing hearings in January 2027.

An Ocean County educator accused of molesting and sexually assaulting various children under his care faces prison after agreeing to plea deals in two courts.

Darnell Williams, of Manchester Township, was first arrested in August 2025 in Atlantic County. At the time, he was an administrator in the Hamilton Township School District.

Williams was accused of sexually assaulting three different female victims while working at a school in the Mays Landing area.

By October 2025, other charges stacked up against Williams in his home county, where he was previously a teacher and basketball coach, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Read More: Child endangerment charges against Mays Landing school official

Comstock, The entrance to the OCPO on Hooper Ave. in Toms River (Ocean County Prosecutor's Office) Comstock, The entrance to the OCPO on Hooper Ave. in Toms River (Ocean County Prosecutor's Office)

Williams pleads guilty in Atlantic and Ocean counties

On Friday, Williams pleaded guilty before Ocean County Superior Court Judge Guy P. Ryan, to two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Those are the same two charges he pleaded guilty to in Atlantic County Superior Court on Oct. 27.

Ocean County investigation involved accusations spanning several years

In Ocean County, the investigation involved accusations of sexual conduct with a child under his care in Manchester between the years of 2010 and 2013.

After seeing news of Williams’ arrest in Atlantic County, the victim, now a young adult, and her family reported sexual assaults from 2013.

Police said Williams would kiss and grope the young victim underneath her clothing while babysitting for the family over a period of time, as they were familiar through church.

He also was accused of inappropriate contact with another young female victim between 2020 and 2023 in Manchester and Stafford Townships.

Darnell Williams takes plea deals in two counties (ACPO) AC list of shame accused offenders 2025 2026

In Ocean County, prosecutors seek seven years in prison

The 35-year-old Williams now faces two sentence hearings in the new year.

He is due before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Joseph A. Levin on Jan. 12, 2027.

Williams is set to return to Ocean County Superior Court over two weeks later on Jan. 29.

Under terms of the plea deal, the State will seek a term of seven years in prison for each count, to run at the same time, Billhimer said.

Williams would also be under parole supervision for life and required to register with the state as a Megan’s Law offender.

NJ teachers recently accused of sexual crimes Several New Jersey educators and coaches have faced recent accusations of sexual misconduct, while others return to court as their cases progress. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt