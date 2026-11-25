⚖️ Emily Finkbeiner pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault and three child endangerment counts.

➡️ Investigators said she recorded assaults involving a 9-year-old girl.

🔴 A plea agreement calls for 40 years in prison, with at least 25 years served.

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP — A 42-year-old Camden County woman has admitted to sexually assaulting a young girl and creating child sexual abuse material

Emily Finkbeiner, of the Sicklerville area, pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated sexual assault and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child – manufacturing child sexual abuse material — two as first-degree offenses and a singular in second-degree.

Finkbeiner, who is a registered nurse according to her social media accounts, entered her plea on Nov. 16 in Camden County Superior Court.

Under the plea deal, Finkbeiner is expected to be sentenced to an aggregate term of 40 years, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said on Wednesday.

She must serve a minimum of 25 years in prison, under the state’s Jessica Lunsford Act for anyone convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child younger than 13.



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Investigation uncovered recordings involving young children

On Feb. 11, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office contacted the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit about an active child exploitation investigation.

Finkbeiner was arrested the following day, as investigators found that she had recorded herself, multiple times, sexually assaulting the 9-year-old victim.

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Sentencing scheduled for January 2027

Detectives later found that Finkbeiner had created and shared additional child sexual abuse content, involving another 9-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy.

Those harrowing files were recovered from one of her electronic devices.

Sentencing was set for Jan. 22, 2027.

Finkbeiner will also be under Parole Supervision for Life and will be required to register with the state as a sex offender under Megan’s Law.

Perv doctors, masseurs in NJ: Lost licenses for sexual misconduct Over a year's span, state occupational and professional boards have taken the licenses of 20 professionals accused or convicted of sexual misconduct. For some, it's permanent. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt