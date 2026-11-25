🚨A person was shot and killed during a Thanksgiving football game

🚨The Teaneck-Hackensack rivalry game was moved up because of the noreaster

🚨Bergen County prosecutors are investigating, but a motive has not been disclosed

TEANECK — A person was shot and killed during Wednesday night's annual Teaneck-Hackensack Thanksgiving football game, turning a community tradition into a deadly tragedy on the eve of the holiday.

The game was moved to Wednesday night at Teaneck High School because of the nor'easter expected to hit New Jersey with strong winds and heavy rain on Thursday. The shot was fired around 7:30 p.m. at Teaneck High School, according to Independent Online News.

The victim, a member of the Hackensack High School Class of 2026, was shot in the face and taken by first responders to Holy Name Medical Center, where they died, Independent Online News reported. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-NJ, 5th District, said on his X account that one person was killed.

News 12 reported the shooting took place during the halftime show.

'Violence has no place' in Teaneck or Hackensack

"Tonight’s isolated violent incident at our annual Teaneck-Hackensack football game in Teaneck is a senseless tragedy that does not reflect our communities' proud tradition of camaraderie. Violence has no place in Teaneck or Hackensack, and the safety of our students, families, staff, and residents remains our highest priority," Teaneck Mayor Mark J. Schwartz and Hackensack Mayor Caseen Gaines said in a joint statement. "We stand together as neighbors and remain committed to supporting our communities during this difficult time."

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office is leading the investigation, according to the mayors. They have not disclosed if an arrest has been made or a motive for the shooting.

"This act of gun violence is especially heartbreaking as people gathered to cheer on their kids on the eve of Thanksgiving. My thoughts are with the victim and the community," Gov. Mikie Sherrill said in a statement on her social media.

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