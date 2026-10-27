I was a Cub Scout the first time I marched down Main Street in Mays Landing on Mischief Night. A few years later, I did it again as a Mays Landing Laker football player.

Before that, I was just a kid on the curb, waiting for the fire trucks.

Two New Jersey Halloween parades have been doing this longer than most of us have been alive. One is in my hometown. The other is in Toms River, where I rode in the parade a few times during my years at WOBM.

Both happen this week.

Mays Landing: A Mischief Night tradition since 1954

In 1954, the local Rotarians started a parade to give the town something to celebrate on Mischief Night. Smart move. Give kids a parade, and they’re too busy to soap windows.

This Friday is the 71st, and the Rotary Club of Mays Landing-Egg Harbor City still runs it.

When: Friday, Oct. 30, at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30, at 6:30 p.m. Route: It starts at INTEX on Mill Street and follows Main Street past War Memorial Park and the old courthouse, where bands and dancers perform. Then it turns onto Farragut Avenue and finishes at Duberson School.

It starts at INTEX on Mill Street and follows Main Street past War Memorial Park and the old courthouse, where bands and dancers perform. Then it turns onto Farragut Avenue and finishes at Duberson School. Getting there: Roads usually start closing around 5 to 5:30 p.m., and Route 50 through town can be affected. Get there early.

In 2009, I was the emcee. The fire trucks still close out the parade every year.

Toms River: A tradition since 1919

Saturday is the 87th Toms River Halloween Parade, run by the Toms River Volunteer Fire Company 1.

According to our sister station 92.7 WOBM, the parade dates to 1919, when a local volunteer fire company started it, and Guinness once recognized it as the second-largest Halloween parade in the world, behind New York City’s.

When: Saturday, Oct. 31, stepping off at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31, stepping off at 7 p.m. Route: From Highland Parkway, south on Main Street to Washington Street, then east on Washington to Hooper Avenue.

From Highland Parkway, south on Main Street to Washington Street, then east on Washington to Hooper Avenue. Road closures: Main Street, Highland Parkway, Washington Street and part of Hooper Avenue close starting at 5 p.m.

Main Street, Highland Parkway, Washington Street and part of Hooper Avenue close starting at 5 p.m. Chairs: According to a Patch report, Fire Chief Carl Weingroff says chairs can’t go out before Saturday morning and need to be secured so they don’t blow away.

According to a Patch report, Fire Chief Carl Weingroff says chairs can’t go out before Saturday morning and need to be secured so they don’t blow away. Want to march? Sign up at the firehouse, 26 Robbins St., on Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 5 to 8 p.m., or Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Divisions run from decorated baby carriages and family pets to classic cars.

SEE ALSO: New Jersey has a new favorite Halloween costume

Halloween 1969 in Mays Landing. The costume was Yogi Bear. | Eric “EJ” Johnson family photo Two young boys in vintage Halloween masks, one as Yogi Bear and one as a red devil

The neighbors behind the night

Nobody gets paid to close Main Street, line up floats, judge costumes and hand out trophies.

In Toms River, it’s volunteer firefighters who already give up their nights to answer calls. In Mays Landing, it’s Rotary members who could be home with their own families. Every year, they choose the parade instead.

That’s why these traditions are still around. Thank you to Toms River Volunteer Fire Company 1 and the Rotary Club of Mays Landing-Egg Harbor City.

If you’ve never been to either one, go this year.

Pull up a curb.