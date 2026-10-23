Pilot injured in fiery small-plane crash at South Jersey airport

Pilot injured in fiery small-plane crash at South Jersey airport

Sign at the entrance to the Flying W Airport in Lumberton (Google Maps)

🚨A small plane crashed and caught fire Friday morning at Flying W Airport

🚨The FAA says the pilot was the only person aboard the Piper PA-28

🚨The crash comes as the airport faces a possible future closure

LUMBERTON — A pilot was injured when a small plane crashed and caught fire Friday morning at a South Jersey airport.

The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a Piper PA-28 that crashed at Flying W Airport in the Fostertown section of Lumberton around 9:30 a.m. NBC Philadelphia reported the plane went down in a field at the north end of the runway, caught fire and broke apart on impact.

Video of the crash shows a small area around the wreckage that appears to have been burned. The front of the plane is severely damaged.

Flying W Airport faces a possible future closure

Fostertown Road, which runs past the airport, is closed between Main Street and Church Road in Medford, according to Lumberton police.

The 114-acre Flying W Airport is expected to close after the township council named a developer for the property. The developer is expected to build affordable housing, according to NJ.com reporting.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional information.

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Filed Under: Burlington County, Lumberton
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

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