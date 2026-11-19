⚾Xavier Taylor was struck in the neck by a baseball during in May

⚾The Maple Shade community rallied around his family and prayed for his recovery.

⚾The All Things Foundation announced his death on Nov. 13.

MAPLE SHADE — A 12-year-old boy who collapsed after being hit in the neck by a baseball during warmups before a Little League game in May has died.

The May 26 incident brought residents of Maple Shade and the surrounding region together in support of Xavier Taylor and his family. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital and placed on a ventilator. Baseball bats were placed on porches in the shape of an "X," the Ben Franklin Bridge was lit up in blue, and teams rallied around the message "Xavier Strong," hoping he would recover.

Sadly, that was not to be. The All Things Foundation announced that Xavier died on Nov. 13.

"To every person who prayed, to every family who left a porch light on, to every child who placed a baseball bat outside their front door, to every church, every friend, every stranger, every believer who stood with the Taylor family, thank you. You became part of a story that only God could write. Your prayers mattered. Your faith mattered. Your love mattered. It all mattered. Nothing was wasted. Together, we watched the Body of Christ become the hands and feet of Jesus," the foundation wrote.

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The Philadelphia Phillies honor Xavier Taylor at Citizens Bank Park (Xavier Strong) The Philadelphia Phillies honor Xavier Taylor at Citizens Bank Park

Xavier's faith inspired a foundation

Faith was central to the Taylor family's life and led Xavier's parents, Gregory and Mai-Lin, to create the All Things Foundation.

The name comes from a Bible verse featured on Xavier's uniform: "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."

The foundation's goal is to share the Christian Gospel with youth baseball players, coaches and families.

Maple Shade baseball community mourns

The Maple Shade Youth Baseball Association said it is grieving alongside the Taylor family. Xavier's death leaves a hole in the baseball community.

"To the Taylor family, we are so incredibly sorry. We wish we could take away even a fraction of your pain. Please know that you are surrounded by a community that loves you, is praying for you, and will continue to stand beside you," the organization wrote.

"Xavier, you will always be part of this baseball family. Your name, your smile, and the impact you've made on this community will never be forgotten."

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