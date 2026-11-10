🚨Two teenagers were flown to a hospital after the Burlington City shooting

🚨A large crowd gathered near a McDonald's that police had to disperse

🚨Burlington City schools openedtwo hours late Tuesday

BURLINGTON CITY — Three people, including two teenagers, were hospitalized following a shooting early Monday night that caused anxiety for students who walk to school.

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said shots were fired in the 100 block of Federal Street around 7 p.m. The two male teenagers were flown to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, while a man was taken by ambulance to Virtua Willingboro Hospital.

The nature of their injuries and the circumstances of the shooting have not been disclosed. The location of the shooting is near Burlington City High School, Wilbur Watts School and a McDonald's.

Crowd gathers after shooting

6ABC Action News reported that one of the victims ran from the scene, making the crime scene that much larger.

Additional police from nearby communities were brought in to clear a large crowd that gathered in the area following the shooting near a McDonald's, according to NBC Philadelphia.

Bradshaw asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact Burlington City Police or the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

Burlington City schools will open two hours late Tuesday

Burlington City Schools will have a two-hour delayed opening on Tuesday. Support resources will be available at each school for students and staff from the county crisis team.

The district said that it was aware that many parents are concerned about their children walking to school. All school absences on Tuesday will be excused.

There will be an increased police presence in and around schools.

"In moments like these, we must come together with care, patience, and compassion. Our students, families, and staff need to know they are supported and that they do not have to navigate this alone. Thank you for looking out for one another and for working with us as we support our school community," the district said in a statement.

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