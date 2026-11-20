🔵Maple Shade is asking residents and businesses to light up their properties in blue

🔵The tribute honors 12-year-old Xavier Taylor following his death

🔵Youth baseball players are also planning a memorial at Fellowship Field

MAPLE SHADE — Residents and businesses are being asked to light up their homes and properties in blue to honor 12-year-old Xavier Taylor following his death.

Mayor Heather Talarico and the Township Council credited Taylor, who was injured on May 26, with bringing the community together to support his recovery in "an extraordinary outpouring of love and compassion that extended far beyond our Township's borders."

The township is now grieving his death.

Maple Shade Youth Baseball's Fellowship Fall is lit in blue to honor Xavier Taylor (Taylor Sexton) Maple Shade Youth Baseball's Fellowship Fall is lit in blue to honor Xavier Taylor

Maple Shade asks residents to turn their lights blue

"As a community-wide tribute to Xavier, we invite all Maple Shade residents and businesses to illuminate their porches, windows and properties with blue lights continuing through November 27," they wrote.

"Let these blue lights serve as a visible expression of our love for Xavier, our support for the Taylor family, and the unbreakable spirit of a community united in remembrance."

The gesture has the support of the Taylor family through its All Things Foundation.

"Thank you to Maple Shade Township and our community for standing and supporting the Taylors during this time. Please join us as we will light up our Nation in honor of Xave as a collective body till November 27th," the Foundation wrote.

Maple Shade Youth Baseball said volunteers and parents are planting flowers at its Fellowship Field.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

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