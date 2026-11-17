🚨Investigators discovered Danielle Lopez's remains during a search Saturday

🚨Lopez disappeared in April 2024 after telling family she was going camping

🚨Dental records were used to identify the remains, her mother told NJ.com.

WOODLAND — The remains of a New Jersey woman who disappeared more than two years ago have been found in a Burlington County state forest.

Danielle Lopez was last seen at the Wawa store on Route 72 in Vincentown on April 13, 2024. Her 2008 two-door blue Hyundai Accent was later found disabled on Lost Lane Road in Penn State Forest in Woodland Township.

The AWARE Foundation said in a Facebook post that Lopez spoke with her family on April 12 and told them she was going camping with her boyfriend in Wharton State Forest. She was never heard from again.

NJ.com reported that police have spoken with the boyfriend, who is serving time in prison in an unrelated case.

Search in Burlington County forest turns up remains

During a "comprehensive ground search" Saturday in Brendan T. Byrne State Forest, investigators found the remains while looking for evidence related to Lopez's disappearance, according to the State Police Missing Persons Unit.

Investigators have not disclosed what led to Lopez's disappearance.

Lopez's mother, Sue Quackenbush, wrote on her Facebook page that she was present for the search. It was also the 10th anniversary of her son's death in a car crash in Florida.

"I am forever grateful to the investigation by the NJSP. They have and will continue to keep Danielle's case an utmost priority. I appreciate each and everyone of them," Quackenbush said.

Dental records were used to identify Lopez, her mother told NJ.com.

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