🚨Three masked men reportedly shot a man while stealing his car in Willingboro

🚨The victim said people watched before someone called 911.

🚨The mayor addressed concerns after police and prosecutors released no details

WILLINGBORO — A man was shot in both legs during a carjacking at a Burlington County park in broad daylight, but the incident was not publicly addressed by police or prosecutors until the township's mayor issued a statement a week later.

Tyler Lee wrote on Facebook that three masked men demanded the keys to his car in Millcreek Park in Willingboro around 4:30 p.m. on October 25 and shot him in the legs as he was unlocking his car. They left him on the ground and took off in his car.

Lee said some people "just watched" before 911 was called. A medical helicopter took him to a hospital, where he said he underwent six hours of surgery to have two metal rods placed in his legs.

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Letter from Willingboro Mayor Samantha Whitfield about a carjacking (Township of Willingboro) Letter from Willingboro Mayor Samantha Whitfield about a carjacking

Willingboro mayor addresses concerns over lack of information

Neither Willingboro police nor the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office released information about the incident. In most cases, the lead agency in a criminal investigation will issue a press release.

Mayor Samantha Whitfield issued a statement on Monday confirming the incident and saying no one should have to fear for their safety in a community park.

The mayor also acknowledged concerns about why Willingboro police and the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office had not released information about the incident.

"Due to the serious nature of this incident and the ongoing investigation, public communications are being coordinated through the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office," Whitfield wrote. "While it is important that we protect the integrity of the investigative process, we also recognize our responsibility to keep our residents informed. We remain committed to transparency and will share information as it becomes appropriate to do so."

Fundraiser launched to help victim recover

A GoFundMe campaign created by his mother, Donna Gibbons, to help with his medical and living expenses described her son as a "kind, quiet and respectful young man who would give you the shirt off his back."

"Maurice has his own business transporting cars, which is his passion. He is unable to work and now has a long road to recovery ahead of him," Gibbons wrote.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office did not respond on Tuesday morning.to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information about the case.

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