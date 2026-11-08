🚨A mail carrier discovered a handwritten message directing someone to call 911

🚨Three people were found dead inside the Mount Holly home on Friday

🚨Burlington County investigators have not released the identities of the deceased

MOUNT HOLLY — Three people were found dead inside a Burlington County home Friday after a mail carrier discovered a haunting handwritten note directing someone to call 911.

Police were called to the home on Winding Way after the message was found, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw. Video by NBC Philadelphia showed a handwritten note posted next to the mailbox at the front door. It read "9-1-1 inside" and included two sad faces with X's for eyes.

Three siblings reportedly lived inside the Mount Holly home

Neighbor David Babcock told NBC Philadelphia that two brothers and a sister, believed to be in their 60s, lived at the home.

Police told him investigators found a lot of blood inside the house. Babcock said he was not surprised by what happened but did not think it would be so violent. Before Friday, he expected the house would be condemned and the residents forced to move elsewhere.

Mail carrier Dom Clements told the New York Post that he believes he is the only person who visits the home daily. He also said the mailbox was taped shut with packing tape.

Prosecutor, police: no threat to the public

Bradshaw did not disclose the identities of the deceased. There is no threat to the public, the prosecutor said.

Mount Holly Police Chief Clifford Spencer asked the community for patience during the investigation.

"I understand that an incident of this nature is deeply concerning to our community. As your Chief of Police, I want to assure you that the safety and security of our residents remain my highest priority," Spencer said. "My thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident."

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