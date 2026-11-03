🔥 A 30-year-old woman was pulled from a burning car near the ShopRite in Mount Laurel on Tuesday morning.

🏥 She was flown to the Temple Burn Center in Philadelphia, according to local police.

❓ Police say they don’t believe the fire is suspicious, and the fire marshal is investigating.

MOUNT LAUREL — A 30-year-old woman pulled from a burning car was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday morning.

Bystanders called 911 around 8 a.m. to report the smoking vehicle near 520 Leonola Road in Mount Laurel, according to local police Sgt. Kyle Gardner. The area sits behind the ShopRite in East Gate Square near the I-295 and Route 73 interchange.

The spot in Mount Laurel where a car fire broke out and police found a woman within the flames Tuesday.(Google Maps/Canva) The spot in Mount Laurel where a car fire broke out and police found a woman within the flames Tuesday.(Google Maps/Canva)

Police officers and firefighters responded to the scene; they broke in through a window and pulled the woman out of the vehicle despite heavy smoke, Gardner said. The woman, who hasn't been identified, was flown to the Temple Burn Center in Philadelphia.

An investigation involving the fire marshal and other officials is underway, but police don't believe the fire is suspicious as of Tuesday afternoon.

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