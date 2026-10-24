🚨Prosecutors dropped charges against a man accused of trying to kill his girlfriend

🚨Investigators determined the woman gave police false information about her injuries

🚨The woman now faces two counts of falsely incriminating another person

Charges have been dropped against a man accused of setting his girlfriend on fire after investigators determined she gave police false information about how she was injured and who was responsible.

Police responded on Oct. 15 around 1:35 p.m. to a report of a woman suffering from burns and smoke inhalation near Hawkin Road and Success Road in the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area in Plumsted, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

Chelsea Villano, 33, of Eatontown, told investigators that her boyfriend, Justin Martin, 36, of Saddle River, and another person had tried to kill her. Martin was taken into custody in Asbury Park.

Villano was taken to the Temple University Burn Center in Philadelphia, where she was treated and later released.

Investigators say woman gave false information

The investigation determined that Villano gave police false information about how she was injured and who was responsible.

Charges against Martin were dropped. Villano was charged with two counts of falsely incriminating another person and taken into custody by Eatontown police. She is being held at the Ocean County Jail.

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