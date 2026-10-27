⚠️ Douglas Smith gets nine years in prison for killing road worker Allen Adams in a Toms River work zone.

➡️ Adams’ family says Smith’s sentence amounts to another break for the driver who killed him.

🔴 A bipartisan bill would increase penalties for impaired drivers who kill someone in a highway construction zone.

TOMS RIVER — More than a year after hitting and killing a road construction worker in an overnight work zone, a drunk and drugged driver has gone to prison for nine years.

Douglas Smith, of Lakehurst, received his sentence on Friday in last year’s death of 50-year-old Allen Adams, in Toms River.

Smith pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide back at the end of August and at the time of his sentencing, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated.

Ocean County Superior Court Judge Kenneth T. Palmer also suspended Smith’s driving privileges for 10 years.

Adams, of Lumberton, died around 1 a.m. on July 31, 2025 in a zone marked by flashing amber warning lights on a stretch of Route 9 that is locally known as Lakewood Road.

Attending the sentencing hearing in-person were 32 of the victim's family and loved ones, with three more people attending remotely.

Douglas Smith, of Lakehurst, is sentenced for the 2025 DUI crash that killed a road crew worker in Toms River (OC jail) DUI driver active work zone deadly crash Toms River

Smith’s blood alcohol level nearly twice the legal limit

Smith not only had a blood alcohol concentration nearly twice the legal limit, but he was also found with cocaine, fentanyl and methadone in his system, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

The convicted driver’s lengthy arrest record stretches back more than 20 years, involving repeated drug charges, and driving on a suspended license in 2017.

Smith must serve just over seven and a half years of his sentence before being considered eligible for parole.

Allen Adams (L) was struck and killed in an active work zone on a road in Toms River. His wife Melissa (R) is pushing for tougher penalties for such impaired driving (Allen Adams Facebook) Allen Adams (L) was struck and killed in an active work zone on a road in Toms River. His wife Melissa (R) is pushing for tougher penaltiAllen Adams (L) was struck and killed in an active work zone on a road in Toms River. His wife Melissa (R) is pushing for tougher penalties for such impaired driving Allen Adams FBes for such impaired driving Allen Adams FB

Adams’ family says convicted driver ‘receives another break’

The not-quite-maximum sentence for Smith was a tough blow to the Adams family.

"We are, however, disappointed that Douglas Smith was sentenced to nine years instead of the maximum ten years," a post on the Justice for Allen Facebook page said on Monday, which first thanked Ocean County Assistant Prosecutor Meghan O’Neill for the work she put into the case.

"We understand that no amount of prison time will ever replace Allen, undo what happened, or bring him back to the people who loved him. What is also difficult to accept is that once again, Douglas receives another break. His sentences will run concurrently, meaning they are served at the same time rather than one after another," the post continued, adding "Allen did not get another chance.

"Our family does not get Allen back. And while this sentence brings the court case to a close, our fight for accountability and stronger protections for roadway workers is far from over."

Comstock, The entrance to the OCPO on Hooper Ave. in Toms River (Ocean County Prosecutor's Office) Comstock, The entrance to the OCPO on Hooper Ave. in Toms River (Ocean County Prosecutor's Office)

‘Nine years is not enough’

A measure with bipartisan support has been gaining momentum this legislative session, the Justice for Allen Act.

“Nine years is not enough. Douglas Smith had a .151 blood alcohol level, with cocaine, fentanyl and methadone in his system, when he drove into a Toms River construction zone and killed Allen Adams. Allen was working. Smith got nine years, and his sentences run at the same time.

Under New Jersey law as it stands, that crime tops out at ten years. That is the problem,” Senator Latham Tiver, R-Burlington County, said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Tiver and Senator Paul Sarlo, D-Bergen County, are sponsoring the Justice For Allen Act, or S1931.

The measure would make it a first-degree crime when an impaired driver kills someone in a highway construction zone, punishable by a sentence of 10 to 20 years.

“It also says no driver can claim they didn’t know they were in a work zone. Ten senators from both parties have signed on. Allen did not get another chance. His family does not get him back. The least we owe the people who build and repair our roads is a law that treats this like what it is. To the Adams family: I’m sorry, and I’m not letting this go,” Tiver also said in his post.

Adams’ family has fought for a change in law, after his death

“Allen was killed by an impaired driver while simply doing his job, and New Jersey’s current vehicular homicide laws do not reflect the magnitude of that loss,” Melissa Adams, Allen’s widow, said previously a written response to New Jersey 101.5 in September.

The victim’s own brother-in-law was foreman of the crew working that awful shift, in an active construction zone along Lakewood Road near Raymond Avenue, according to the Justice for Allen Facebook page, created and updated by Adams’ family.

Allen’s coworkers and friends helped ensure that Smith did not entirely flee the area before police arrived, the same post said.

Smith was initially charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving. Once blood test results were returned, the charge was upgraded on Aug. 28, 2025, and a warrant issued for his arrest.

Smith’s wife, Tammie Malek, and another woman are then accused of lying to police, hiding his whereabouts.

Malek, and the third defendant, Amy Thorn, have since pleaded guilty to some charge of hindering.

On Sept. 3, 2025, Smith was tracked down by the U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office and Toms River Police.

Smith remained at the Ocean County Jail since his arrest.

Family and friends remember Allen Adams

Allen has been mourned as “a beloved husband, devoted father, proud Pappy, loyal brother, and cherished friend” who “loved fiercely, lived fully, and showed up for the people he loved without hesitation.”

As part of his celebration of life, friends did organize a Harley Davidson tribute ride.

In addition to his devoted wife, Allen is survived by their children, 10 grandchildren, as well as his own parents, siblings and many other loved ones.