⚠️ Bridgewater has removed data centers from a redevelopment plan along Route 22.

➡️ A Rutgers poll found 72% of New Jerseyans oppose data centers in their own communities.

🔴 Environmental activists want Gov. Sherrill to impose a statewide, three-year moratorium.

BRIDGEWATER — Township officials recently voted to ban data centers at a vacant property off Route 22, warding off any such projects from being built in Bridgewater.

The Bridgewater Township Council had initially adopted a redevelopment plan in 2025, which would allow a data center at the former Greymark office building at 1200 Route 22.

In September, the council banned data centers from the rest of the township.

The vote last Thursday also removed such a project as an allowed use of the Greymark Office Tract Redevelopment Plan on Route 22.

Read More: Developer sues Andover as more NJ towns ban data centers

More NJ towns ban data centers; a May 2026 view of Vineland data center construction (Google maps, Courtesy: Sussex Visibility Brigade) More NJ towns ban data centers May 2026 view of Vineland data center construction (Google maps, Courtesy: Sussex Visibility Brigade)

In confirming the amended ordinance, Bridgewater Councilwoman Ridwana Isla shared three key factors in the council’s decision — infrastructure strain, neighborhood impact and strict oversight.

“Hyperscale data centers require substantial electrical grid capacity and millions of gallons of water for cooling systems,” Isla said, while adding as a neighborhood concern, “The restriction mitigates industrial noise pollution from cooling fans and heavy backup diesel generators near residential areas.”

The councilwoman added that by removing data centers as a permitted use, any future proposals must secure a use variance through the Zoning Board of Adjustment.

Equinix Data Center saw thousands of gallons of diesel fuel spill into a nearby creek on Sept. 15, 2026 in Secaucus (Spencer Platt, Getty Images) Equinix Data Center saw thousands of gallons of diesel fuel spill into a nearby creek on Sept. 15, 2026 in Secaucus (Spencer Platt, Getty Images)

72% of NJ residents oppose data centers in their own communities

Climate Revolution Action Network is one of the leading environmental activist groups that have sustained a passionate, grassroots effort against data centers being quietly added to local redevelopment plans, before residents are aware of the potential impact.

In a recent Rutgers-Eagleton Poll, an overwhelming number of New Jerseyans were opposed to data centers wherever they might be built in the state, a feeling that intensified the closer a proposal might be to their own home.

Of the 1,004 adults surveyed between Sept. 24 and Sept. 27, 72% were opposed to a data center being built in their town or city, while just 21% were supportive of such a project.

“What stands out about data centers is that no group reaches majority support anywhere - not in their own town, not in a neighboring county, not in the state at large,” Rutgers University-New Brunswick Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling Director Ashley Koning said in a written release.

“The main difference across groups is how strongly they object, and the only place any group softens is when the project is far away from them.”

Aerial view of the Coreweave data center underway in Kenilworth (Stephanie Keith, Getty Images) Aerial view of the Coreweave data center underway in Kenilworth (Stephanie Keith, Getty Images)

New Jersey data center projects face continued, strong public opposition

Developers like Coreweave, which has an existing, massive data center project underway in Kenilworth, have struggled against such public opinion.

Its AI data center at the former Merck facility along Galloping Hill Road is planned with a closed-loop cooling system, and the company has funded about $150 million in new electrical infrastructure, including a new substation, according to Coreweave's website.

The company, which has its headquarters in Livingston, has continued to be met with residents worried about the facility's impact on surrounding communities.

Another project also already on the books, by Sentinel Developers in South Brunswick along Route 1, saw a last flurry of public comments submitted to the state by Monday's extended deadline.

Sentinel has applied to the state for an air permit to run 12 diesel generators at the facility, which was a large source of anger and frustration at a crowded meeting over the weekend, as Tapinto reported.

Stephanie Keith, Getty Images Stephanie Keith, Getty Images

“Bridgewater is taking an important step to protect its residents, but communities across New Jersey shouldn’t be left to fend for themselves against billion-dollar corporations and their lawyers," Climate Revolution Action Network Executive Director Ben Dziobek said in a written statement.

The organization, largely made up of the state’s youngest adult residents, has been pushing state lawmakers to enact a three-year suspension on any data center projects.

"We need a statewide moratorium on data centers, and we need Governor Sherrill to act now. New York already put a moratorium in place, while Oregon and Texas have stopped issuing permits for new data centers. New Jersey is behind the ball,” Dziobek added.