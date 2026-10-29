✅Sandy slammed NJ on Oct. 29, 2012, with destructive winds, rain and storm surge

✅Chris Christie says he welcomed President Obama because rebuilding NJ came first

✅14 years later, Christie has a humorous explanation for the famous Obama 'hug'

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is revisiting the famous moment he welcomed President Barack Obama to storm-ravaged New Jersey — and he still insists it wasn't a hug.

In an interview with New Jersey 101.5's Bill Spadea, Christie looked back at Superstorm Sandy, which began pounding New Jersey 14 years ago Thursday with destructive winds, rain and storm surge, according to NJ 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

Sandy's track was a worst-case scenario for the Jersey Shore, making landfall near Brigantine around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 29, 2012, with storm surges reaching 9 feet. The highest recorded wind gust was 91 mph in Seaside Heights. The heaviest rain fell in South Jersey, where Stone Harbor picked up a foot of rain.

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President Barack Obama is greeted by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie upon his arrival at Atlantic City International Airport, in Atlantic City on Oct. 31, 2012 (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) President Barack Obama is greeted by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie upon his arrival at Atlantic City International Airport, in Atlantic City on Oct. 31, 2012

Christie worried Sandy could fool him twice

Christie, whose handling of the storm's aftermath put him in the national spotlight, told Spadea that he woke up that morning sensing something big was about to happen.

"It does feel to me like a very, very long time ago that I woke up 14 years ago this morning knowing that something really awful was going to hit us, but not really understanding, because you couldn't, just how bad it was going to be," Christie said. "Were we protecting people, and how were we going to ultimately react when the storm really hit?"

Christie's biggest concern was getting burned by another storm. Hurricane Irene had hit New Jersey a year earlier, prompting him to close the Garden State Parkway south of the Driscoll Bridge and order a mandatory evacuation at the Jersey Shore.

Looking back, Christie said Irene's impact didn't quite warrant that level of reaction, while Sandy did.

"It turned out to be the right decision, but I can't tell you I wasn't a little nervous that morning that I might have gotten fooled twice," Christie said.

Why Christie welcomed Obama instead of campaigning with Romney

Christie said Obama's visit was an opportunity to make sure New Jersey received its share of federal funding to help rebuild after Sandy.

The visit also put Christie in a politically awkward position. He was a Republican governor welcoming a Democratic president just days before the presidential election, while GOP nominee Mitt Romney was campaigning in nearby Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Christie faced criticism for passing on a Romney campaign event to focus on New Jersey's recovery.

"So the President didn't go to New York and see the damage on Staten Island. He didn't go to New York to see the damage in Manhattan. And I just felt like your job is to be governor first and politician second," Christie said.

As for the welcome Christie gave Obama when the president arrived at Atlantic City International Airport, the former governor said it wasn't a hug.

"Anybody who knows Barack Obama knows he's not a hugger. And secondly, at that time I was 70 pounds heavier than I am today. And so if I had hugged Barack Obama, I might have broken him," Christie said.

Eric Scott (L) with Gov. Chris Christie on Ask the Governor Oct. 29, 2012 (NAB Eric Scott (L) with Gov. Chris Christie on Ask the Governor Oct. 29, 2012

Remembering Superstorm Sandy: 14 years later Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

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