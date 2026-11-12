Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

Police responded to the Grodnick house, seen here in 2023, 3 days in a row before bodies found (Wild Azalea Lane house in 2023 via Google Maps, David Grodnick via VSCO) Grodnick house saw police response 3 days in a row before bodies found (Wild Azalea Lane house in 2023 via Google Maps, David Grodnick via VSCO)

🔴 Three members of a Montgomery family were found shot dead inside their Skillman home.

⚠️ Police responded to the property on three consecutive days before discovering the bodies.

➡️ A neighbor's recorded 911 call reveals concerns raised before officers entered the home.

MONTGOMERY — Township police responded to a sprawling Skillman home three days in a row, only discovering the bodies of three dead family members inside on the fourth visit.

David Grodnick shot and killed his own wife and 24-year-old daughter before taking his own life inside their $1.9 million house at 39 Wild Azalea Lane, Somerset County investigators have said.

On Tuesday, it was publicly revealed that Montgomery officers went twice to the six-bedroom home on Sept. 30, following reports of an alarm activation, but did not make entry.

Following an Oct. 1 call from a neighbor, a wellness check was then carried out at the same address, but still no one went inside.

It was nearly 6 p.m. on Oct. 2 when officers entered the home and found 24-year-old Sloane Grodnick and 62-year-old Lora “Lori” Grodnick, dead, in separate bedrooms.

The body of 61-year-old David Grodnick was also found alongside a gun.

All three had suffered gunshot wounds to their heads, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

A recording of the Oct. 1 call has been obtained by New Jersey 101.5 in a public records request.

West Deptford police shield (WDPD) West Deptford police shield

🚨An e-scooter and SUV collided Tuesday evening near Woodbury

🚨Three people were hospitalized, according to CBS Philadelphia

🚨The crash is the latest serious electric scooter and e-bike incidents across NJ

WEST DEPTFORD — An e-scooter and an SUV collided early Tuesday evening in the latest serious crash involving a small motorized vehicle in New Jersey.

West Deptford Police Chief John Craig said two juveniles riding on one e-scooter were on Taft and Hessian Avenues when they were sending both to hospitals . One of the juveniles suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver's injuries received minor injuries. They remained on the scene.

A video posted by NBC Philadelphia shows an e-scooter is seen lying beneath the SUV's rear passenger-side tire, with a sneaker in the roadway. The driver's door also has a dent.

CBS Philadelphia reported that one person was trapped beneath the SUV and three people were hospitalized.

A string of serious e-bike and e-scooter crashes

New Jersey's tougher e-bike laws took effect in July, as the state has seen a number of serious crashes involving electric bikes and scooters.

Carlos Roca-Roca (Fairview PD) Carlos Roca-Roca (Fairview PD)

🚨 A North Bergen man is accused of inventing a fake NJMVC deportation list to scam a family friend.

💰 Carlos A. Roca-Roca allegedly demanded $6,000 to remove the friend from the phony list.

⚖️ He allegedly threatened to have the victim deported if he didn't pay. He's charged with theft by deception and extortion.

FAIRVIEW — A Hudson County man has been arrested and charged after concocting a fake deportation list from the New Jersey Department of Motor Vehicles to scam a friend out of thousands of dollars.

The man, Carlos A. Roca-Roca, 35, of North Bergen, was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 3, in Fairview, Bergen County, after an investigation revealed he contacted a family friend and told them he knew someone at the NJMVC, Fairview Deputy Police Chief John Pierotti Jr. said.

Roca-Roca told the friend that he was placed on a deportation list, but that Roca-Roca would remove him from that list in exchange for $6,000, which he demanded, police said.

He threatened the friend, saying that if he didn’t pay, Roca-Roca would have him deported, Pierotti Jr. said.

Roca-Roca admitted to police he made up the story because he needed the money to pay off some personal financial issues.

Ballot drop boxes in Monmouth County (Fair Haven/Borough of Matawan, NJ via Facebook) Ballot drop boxes in Monmouth County

Registered Democrats returned about 290,000 more mail ballots than registered Republicans in New Jersey’s midterms. The New Jersey Globe found Democrats had the edge in all 21 counties and all 12 congressional districts. In Morris County, Democrats went on to win a countywide election for the first time since 1973.

The Democratic swing in New Jersey’s midterms reached 539 of the 554 towns in an NJ.com analysis. Some of the biggest shifts came in places that had moved toward Donald Trump in 2024. In South Jersey’s Second Congressional District, every one of the 93 towns shifted toward Democrats as Cape May Mayor Zack Mullock defeated Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew.

Think one vote can’t make a difference? In South Toms River, one vote separates the candidates for mayor in the unofficial count. It’s one of 16 local races across New Jersey with margins of 10 votes or fewer, according to the New Jersey Globe. Two are tied, including a council race in Manasquan. Mail and provisional ballots could still change several outcomes.

These NJ towns have banned data centers As public concerns surge over electricity demand and stress on resources, a number of New Jersey communities scramble to ban data centers from being built within their borders, well more than 100 as of November 2026, according to Climate Revolution Action Network, Food and Water Watch and the Pinelands Alliance. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

First flakes: When does snow season start in NJ? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

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You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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