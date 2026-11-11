New Jersey, it’s time we have a real talk about something that we’re going to have to face very soon.

We see it every year whether we want to or not.

I would barely consider it a welcome guest but there are those lovers of chaos who seem to think it’s acceptable to put out in front of loved ones.

I’m talking about canned cranberry sauce at Thanksgiving

Just picture the dinner table.

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash person slicing pie beside bread

Of course, there’s the turkey, but then you have more sides than you know what to do with: gravy, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, corn bread, even Mac and cheese, for some.

And then there’s the cranberry sauce.

Is anyone really asking for it?

Even if it did have a decent flavor, it’s nowhere near the top of the list of sides. Plus there’s the unsettling shape of it.

I’m not here to ‘body shame’ a side dish, but you have you admit that remaining in the form of the can even after an hour of being on the table is enough to give you the ‘ick.’

Photo via Canva Photo via Canva

Personally, there have been multiple Thanksgiving dinners over the past few years where my family has gotten to the end of the meal before someone bothered noticing that the cranberry sauce was never put out.

It was still sitting there in the refrigerator. No one even missed it.

How beloved can a side dish be if not one of the twenty-something people noticed its absence?

You better believe if there hadn’t been mashed potatoes or stuffing there would have been a coup.

Photo by Jed Owen on Unsplash bread on white ceramic plate beside sliced bread on table

Is it time we retired the sham of cranberry sauce? This Thanksgiving, I urge you to consider it.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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