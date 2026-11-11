With Thanksgiving less than three weeks away, have you already made your holiday plans? Are you heading to your side of the family or your spouse’s side?

This time of year can be especially difficult when you’re trying to please everyone and trying to make sure nobody feels left out. But sometimes, in the end, you wind up more stressed out than anything, running from one house to another and never really feeling settled anywhere.

We talked on the show this week about how families in New Jersey split up the holidays, after a situation came up involving a couple whose families both expected them to be there on Thanksgiving.

The obvious solution is to alternate years, spending one Thanksgiving with one side of the family and the next year with the other. In the end, your family has to understand that the holidays should be about enjoying time together, not feeling guilty or stressed because you’re trying to be everywhere at once.

When we asked our listeners what this New Jersey couple should do with both sides of the family expecting them to come over, it was a pretty easy solution!

The one that all our listeners agreed on is that the holiday doesn’t have to be celebrated on the actual day. If you’re spending Thanksgiving with your spouse’s side of the family, why not celebrate with your side the week after, or maybe the week before? Sounds like a pretty fair solution that both sides of the family can agree on, and it takes some of the pressure off trying to be everywhere at once.

LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years. Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock