Believe it or not, we’re coming up on the holiday season.

Starting with Thanksgiving, going on through Christmas and after that New Year’s Eve, there’s going to be a ton of gatherings to attend in the next few weeks.

I can’t be the only one who needs a moment of relief during these events.

Be honest, we’ve all been so desperate to escape a conversation that you decide to excuse yourself into the restroom just to have a second of peace.

Wouldn't it be nice to make the most out of those few minutes away from your friends or family by learning a new fun fact?

Photo by Patrick Marion on Unsplash People gathered in a kitchen during a party

One New Jersey author has given your the perfect book for your alone time.

’Porcelain University’ by Jeff Plate

Former ‘Jeopardy’ contestant and Jersey shore resident, Jeff Plate has just published a book of trivia facts specifically tailored for you “to learn while you sit.”

Jeff, did you mean to include an “H” in that last word? No? Never mind…

Kylie Moore photo Kylie Moore photo

You can learn tidbits about subjects ranging from blood countesses to Miranda rights to what killer whales really are.

Not only will you have a moment to yourself during the hectic holiday dinners, you’ll come back with new trivia to steer the conversation away from the recent election or whatever conspiracy theories that one uncle is spewing at his captive nephews.

You have enough time to get the book before the in-laws make themselves comfortable for the long weekend, but you better act fast before I buy enough to fill every bathroom in my grandmother's home. It can be purchased here.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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