New Jersey is proud of our singers, but our passion for them always leads to the same debate. Who is the best singer ever from the Garden State?

Which New Jersey Singer Is The Best Ever?

I know who I think is the best singer New Jersey has ever produced, even though I just read an article claiming it's a different singer.

The folks at Geo Data Viewer say the honor belongs to Frank Sinatra. I love Frank, and I think he's an absolute legend, but I think New Jersey produced an even better singer than Frank, and I want that person to get props for it.

Photo by M. Stroud/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Photo by M. Stroud/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Let's do this by process of elimination. I'm sorry, but as a pure singer, I have to eliminate Bruce. He may be the greatest live performer and songwriter, but I don't think he tops the list for vocals.

The Best New Jersey Vocalist Of All-Time

Then there's Jon Bon Jovi. I love the voice. I am rooting for him to climb the current mountain he has to climb to get back into top vocal form, but I think even at his best, there is one New Jersey vocalist who's better.

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I have to give the honor to the late Whitney Houston. Her voice was pure gold, and sometimes near perfect.

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

So with all due respect to all the other great New Jersey singers, I don't think anyone from New Jersey ever outsang the great Whitney Houston.

Other Great New Jersey Singers

Of course, the names we mentioned above are some of the best, but they are not the only great singers from New Jersey.

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Let's not forget Frankie Valli, Paul Simon, Lauryn Hill, and Dionne Warwick, also amazing vocalists.

The Biggest Music Stars From New Jersey Gallery Credit: Vin Ebenau