Whenever we hear about the best cities for anything, the titles often go to the largest of them all. For us, think New York or Philadelphia outside New Jersey, and Newark or Jersey City within.

And it makes sense since those are typically the places with the largest volume of visitors and residents. So all the props to our local larger cities as it's great to see them constantly represent at the top of various rankings so often.

With that said, it's also so rewarding to see the smaller cities and towns get in at the top of the lists. Especially when those smaller places are right here in the Garden State.

For this particular ranking, we're diving into sports. And good news for us is that we're home to one of the top 10 best small cities for sports in the U.S. for 2026.

Photo by Dave Adamson on Unsplash brown and black Wilson football

Top 10 best sports cities in the U.S.

According to Wallethub, these are the top small sports cities in the U.S., whose populations are fewer than 100,000 people.

Clemson, SC West Point, NY State College, PA Fayette, MS Hanover, NH Kingston, RI Morgantown, WV Buies Creek, NC Lewisburg, PA Princeton, NJ

Princeton University in NJ (Photo by Roxana Crusemire on Unsplash) Princeton University in NJ

Princeton makes the list

According to Wallethub, the rankings were determined based on the percentage of participants who claimed they follow a series of particular sports. And, based on the results, Princeton landed the number 10 spot among the top 10 best small sports cities in the country. In other words, Princeton is the number one small city in New Jersey for sports fans. Way to go, Princeton!

More on the survey, including the medium and large cities that made the list, can be found here.

These are the best NJ high schools for sports Stacker put together a list of the best high schools for sports across New Jersey — using data from Niche that included sports championships, family surveys, student enrollment, athletic participation rate and sports options. Here's the top 25. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.