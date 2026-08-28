We have a lot of big celebrities from New Jersey who get a lot of attention, but which Garden State star is the most underrated?

Which New Jersey Celebrity Is The Most Underrated?

When you are from a state that boasts Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Jack Nicholson, Joe Pesci, Meryl Streep, and Danny DeVito, it's hard to get the attention you deserve if you are a talented celebrity.

We love all our great New Jersey celebrities, but I wanted to find out which celebrity from our state residents thought was the most underrated.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

I asked that question on several social media platforms, and before I give you the results, I'd like to make a case for my choice.

My Vote For The Most Underrated New Jersey Celebrity

Without hesitation, I chose the amazing Ray Liotta. When I looked at his body of work, it surprised me that his name doesn't roll off our tongues as one of the top celebrities the state has produced.

Read More: The Big New Jersey Celebrity Residents Meet Most Often

He played integral characters in two of the most important and successful movies of the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

In 1989, Liotta played Shoeless Joe Jackson in the beloved and timeless baseball movie Field of Dreams.

New Jersey Residents Choose The State's Most Underrated Celebrity

And a year later, he electrified the screen with his portrayal of Henry Hill in the legendary gangster film Goodfellas.

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On the strength of those two movies alone, he gets my vote. But what about your votes? Who did you choose as the most underrated celebrity from New Jersey?

Here they are, according to you.

#3 Jason Alexander, born in Newark

#2 Zoe Saldana, born in Passaic

#1 Paul Rudd, also born in Passaic.

Those are 3 excellent choices. Thanks for all the votes.

11 celebrities you forgot were from New Jersey Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski