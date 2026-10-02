⚠️ A 19-year-old driver faces DUI charges after a deadly Rt. 9 crash in Lower Township.

🔴 A 56-year-old driver was killed and his 36-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries.

➡️ Investigators say the driver reeked of alcohol and admitted using his phone at the time of the crash.

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A 19-year-old driver is accused of a deadly DUI crash on Thursday that killed a 56-year-old man and seriously hurt a second victim.

Edward McVey, of Erma, was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide (DUI), third-degree assault by auto (DUI), and fourth-degree assault by auto (handheld device).

Deadly crash happened late Thursday on Route 9

Just before 11 p.m. on Thursday, Lower Township Police and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office responded to the crash along Route 9, or Shore Road, near Spruce Street in the Erma section of Lower Township.

McVey’s vehicle had slammed into another vehicle, killing the driver and injuring a 36-year-old male passenger.

Both victims were ejected from their car in the crash.

At the scene, McVey told police that he was using his cell phone and not paying full attention at the time of the crash, according to the affidavit filed by investigators.

He reeked of alcohol and his speech was slurred, investigators said. A blood draw was taken and results were pending.

Arrest in Cape May County (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Cape May County sex assault charge

Passenger airlifted with serious injuries

The surviving passenger was airlifted for treatment of broken bones, cuts to his face and a hip injury.

Police found that McVey had forcefully rear-ended the other vehicle, which rolled over.

McVey’s car then traveled for another 100 feet before stopping on a nearby front lawn.

Bystanders who saw McVey’s driving shortly before the crash said he was speeding, with no headlights on and had run a red light at Route 9 and Route 47.

A local who came outside after hearing the crash told police that McVey had walked to the corner of the yard where he landed.

Investigators recovered an empty “shot” sized mini bottle of Fireball whiskey from that part of the scene.

McVey graduated last year from Lower Cape May Regional High School, and was an athlete on both the wrestling and lacrosse teams.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation was urged to submit an anonymous tip through the Prosecutor’s Office website at cmcpo.tips or by calling the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance. Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff